Suspect back in custody after escaping from Bexar County Jail

Alexander Nero is charged with theft and escape felony custody/correction facility

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man is back in the Bexar County Jail after deputies said he managed to escape not long after his arrest.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Nero escaped from the jail Saturday night.

Deputies arrested Nero at a home in the 10000 block of Wildrose Bay in far West Bexar County on a misdemeanor theft charge.

He was waiting in the booking area of the jail for some time, but when deputies conducted a head count at 7:04 p.m., Nero was nowhere to be found.

After investigators reviewed surveillance footage, they noticed he joined a group of people being released from the jail and managed to escape.

Hours later, at 10:12 p.m., Nero was re-arrested by deputies and returned to the jail.

He’s charged with theft $100 to <$750, a Class B misdemeanor, and escape felony custody/correction facility, a third-degree felony.