Wilson County man arrested after being on the run for over a week

Robert Atkins is wanted on outstanding warrants for burglary of a vehicle, felony theft of property.

LA VERNIA – A man who had been on the run from Wilson County law enforcement for more than a week is in custody.

Deputies tried to arrest Robert Atkins, 33, on Sept. 17, but he led them on a chase and was able to escape after running into a heavily wooded area, officials said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was following up on leads at 12 p.m. Tuesday when they conducted surveillance on a home in the 100 block of Blackjack Road.

Deputies found Atkins working on a vehicle on the property and called for reinforcements so they could prepare to take him into custody.

As law enforcement was setting up a perimeter, Atkins and two other women got into a pickup truck.

They began to drive away, and deputies said they tried to pull the truck over for a traffic stop, but Atkins refused to stop and headed toward US 87.

Deputies tried to block in Atkins’s truck to prevent him from going onto the highway when he rammed a Texas Highway Patrol unit, officials said. The DPS trooper in the patrol car was not injured, but the crash heavily damaged Atkins’ vehicle.

Atkins got out of the truck and ran from deputies before he was arrested, officials said.

The two women with Atkins were also taken into custody.

Deputies said the truck they were traveling in was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

Atkins’ bond is currently set at $460,000 but could change if he faces more charges. He is currently charged with the following:

Theft of Property (Felony)

Burglary of Vehicle

Aggravated Assault w Deadly Weapon on Peace Officer

Evading Arrest w Motor Vehicle-Previous Conviction

Evading Arrest (on foot)- Previous Conviction

Possession Controlled Substance PG1 >1G

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

The two women who were with Atkins were also arrested at the scene.

Linda Atkins, 60, and Amber Melugin, 38, are each facing a different charge.

Linda Atkins is charged with possession of a controlled substance and Melugin is charged with hindering apprehension - felony.

“All of the teamwork involved by all was essential to a successful outcome and getting this individual behind bars where he belongs,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

More on KSAT: