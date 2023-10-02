KSAT12′s ‘Good Morning San Antonio’ to air from 5-7 a.m. on weekdays starting Oct. 9

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12’s “Good Morning San Antonio” newscast will adjust its timeslot this month.

GMSA will start at 5 a.m. on weekdays, starting Oct. 9.

“To better serve our viewers and the community we love, Good Morning San Antonio on KSAT12 will now air from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. every weekday morning, beginning Oct. 9. This allows for more immediate news gathering on the stories that matter to you and your family, the moment you wake up – and at a time that works best for you,” said KSAT Creative Services Director Nate Mills.

Friday, Oct. 5 will be the final day for the 4:30-5 a.m. portion of the broadcast. Viewers will be able to watch ABC’s “America This Morning” during that timeslot starting on Oct. 9.

“Our dedication to breaking news from overnight, pinpoint traffic reports and your most accurate Weather Authority forecast, continues on GMSA weekdays from 5-7 a.m. on KSAT12. Watch or stream live – wherever you consume your news,” Mills said.

GMSA weekday airs on KSAT12, on KSAT.com’s KSAT+ page and on our free KSAT+ streaming app that works with most Smart TVs.

