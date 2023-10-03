US Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, DC, reports say

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint in Washinton, D.C., Monday night, according to multiple reports.

The congressman’s chief of staff confirmed that Cuellar was not hurt in the incident.

Cuellar’s office said three armed men swarmed his car while he was parking and stole the vehicle.

Cuellar’s chief of staff, Jacob Hochberg, issued the following statement:

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

