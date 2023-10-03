San Marcos police searching for 18-year-old accused in fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police in San Marcos are searching for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Police said Ray Robert Saenz Jr. is a suspect in the killing of 41-year-old Nathaniel Lamart Hudson.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Highway 123. There, they found Hudson dead inside an apartment unit.

Police said he had been shot multiple times.

Officers added that bullet holes were seen inside the apartment’s dining area, and shell casings were collected by police.

“Information obtained by investigators suggests Hudson and Saenz knew each other prior to the shooting, and that the shooting occurred following an altercation at the apartment complex,” a news release states.

Investigators said Saenz is wanted and believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may know where Saenz is located is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-824-TIPS or CallCrimeStoppers.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.