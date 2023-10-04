Neighborhoods join forces in an effort to reduce crime in their communities

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, more than 500 San Antonio communities participated in the San Antonio Neighbors Together event, also known as National Night Out.

Carlos Gonzalez grew up in a West Side neighborhood where he now leads a San Antonio Neighbors Together event with the idea of reducing crime.

“Every neighborhood is similar in that, if more of us know each other, there’s more of us good, well-intended people than there are the others,” Gonzalez said about criminals.

The event drew hundreds of people across the city. It’s designed to help neighborhoods meet one another, share food and resources and spend time together.

“When neighbors know each other and are able to communicate with each other, we’re able to partner with our law enforcement to reduce crime and keep crime out of our areas,” Gonzalez said.

Gabby Garcia, at another event on the West Side, said the event gave her a sense of community.

“I see people that I know from the -- you know, for the community and the school,” she said.

It also gave many of them an opportunity to meet their elected officials and city leaders and share their safety concerns.

“My biggest concern as a mother, I guess, is the safety in the schools,” Garcia said.

Crime concerns lead residents to join forces to create safer blocks