Crime concerns lead residents to join forces to create safer blocks

San Antonio Neighbors Together event held on Tuesday

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: National Night Out, Crime, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – People who deeply care for their communities are rallying up other neighbors to help create safer blocks.

Pastor Vincent Robinson will lead a group of people in his West Side neighborhood Tuesday for the San Antonio Neighbors Together event, also known as National Night Out.

He says the goal is to build trust.

“When you’re active in your community, there’s less crime,” he explained.

Robinson said he had noticed a change in his neighborhood in his block.

SAPD’s calls for service in the past seven days show there have been more than 3,400 calls for property crimes and more than 2,400 crimes against people. Year-to-date data shows a downward trend in violent crimes but an upward trend in property crimes.

Robinson said it just takes one person to make a difference in their street.

“All it takes is one neighbor. We got about we got about seven,” he said with a smile.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.