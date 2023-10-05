76º
San Antonio-area tattoo shops offering tattoos for $20 or less on Friday the 13th

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate in October

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Tattoo shops in the San Antonio area are offering specials next week thanks to a tradition that takes place on Friday the 13th.

Tattoo parlors frequently offer deals on Friday the 13th, with many shops offering a pre-drawn list of flash tattoos for patrons to choose from.

Pricing is usually $13. However, many shops have rules that require a minimum $7 tip, while others charge a service fee. Rules vary by parlor.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special for an entire weekend, and some shops start several days early to accommodate the high demand for Friday the 13th specials.

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate in October 2023:

The shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

This list will be updated as more shops confirm their participation. Please email news@ksat.com if you own a participating tattoo parlor and would like your shop added to the list.

