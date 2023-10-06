86º
San Antonio Black International Film Festival celebrates Black filmmakers, artists

More than 50 films will be screened at the San Antonio Black International Film Festival this year.

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Now in its fifth year, the San Antonio Black International Film Festival is celebrating and highlighting Black filmmakers and artists.

“This year’s theme is HBCU Love and what we are doing is we are celebrating creatives from historically Black universities,” said Mia Morris, a volunteer for the festival.

More than 50 films were selected and will be shown at St. Phillip’s College and the Carver Community Cultural Center.

“I’m very anxious to see what the audience thinks because, again, it’s hard to watch, but we will do a Q & A after my film. So, I will be able to answer any questions,” said Celine Igwe, a filmmaker.

San Antonio resident Celine Igwe is behind the film titled “Noctiulca,” which focuses on child abuse.

“Basically, this child fell through all of the systems in America that we really shouldn’t. There’s no child that should fall through these cracks,” Igwe said.

She said this festival serves as a vital platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with the community.

“For me, it helps me feel like I’m seen because it is hard not only in San Antonio -- it’s hard internationally for Black filmmakers to be recognized and seen and our stories to be heard,” Igwe said.

The event takes place from October 5-8.

Tiffany Huertas is a reporter for KSAT 12 known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

