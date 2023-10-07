50-year-old woman hospitalized after being stabbed in buttocks

SAPD responds to stabbing around 10:20 p.m. on October 7, 2023 in the 1900 block of Potosi Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found with a stab wound to her buttocks late Friday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a cutting in progress around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Potosi Street.

Officers found the woman a block away from the location with a stab wound to her left buttocks.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say she was uncooperative and would not say who stabbed her or what led to the stabbing, only sharing that the incident happened near a McDonalds.