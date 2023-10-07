68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

50-year-old woman hospitalized after being stabbed in buttocks

The stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Potosi St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD
SAPD responds to stabbing around 10:20 p.m. on October 7, 2023 in the 1900 block of Potosi Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 50-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was found with a stab wound to her buttocks late Friday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a cutting in progress around 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Potosi Street.

Officers found the woman a block away from the location with a stab wound to her left buttocks.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say she was uncooperative and would not say who stabbed her or what led to the stabbing, only sharing that the incident happened near a McDonalds.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email