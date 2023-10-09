81º
Ring offers $1 million if you catch an extraterrestrial on your security device

Contest runs through Nov. 3, 2023

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ring is offering $1 million to anyone who captures “unaltered scientific evidence” of extraterrestrial life on their doorbell camera.

“With new sightings and further evidence that life forms might exist beyond Earth’s atmosphere, there’s a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door,” Ring wrote in a press release.

To be eligible, you must upload the video of the alien by Nov. 3, 2023. All video submissions will be reviewed by a “Space and Extraterrestrial Expert,” according to Ring. Anyone who meets the criteria will be contacted directly for the next steps.

If a grand prize is awarded, the $1 million will be paid out as an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years.

If no real extraterrestrials are captured on video, Ring is offering a $500 prize for a “creative interpretation” of an ET sighting.

“‘Out of this World’ Prize submissions will be judged based on creativity, humor, engagement with a Ring device, and more (as defined in the Official Rules),” Ring officials said.

Ring may also feature videos on social media that are tagged with @Ring and use #RingMillionDollarSighting.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email