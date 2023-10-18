Man standing next to motorcycle in parking lot struck by truck in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man standing next to a motorcycle in a parking lot was struck in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the 9200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, not far from Culebra Road and Grissom Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, the man was standing next to his bike when he was hit by a truck that then fled the area. Police said they believe the crash may have been intentional.

A description of the vehicle involved was not released.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.