Bexar County Jail inmate dies

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died Thursday night.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Jaime Valdez was awaiting his housing assignment around 7:07 p.m., when he suffered an apparent medical episode.

Booking deputies attempted life-saving measures before medical staff responded and took over, BCSO said. Medics from the San Antonio Fire Department also responded and pronounced Valdez, 52, deceased at 7:43 p.m.

Valdez, who was arrested on a theft charge, had been seen by jail medical staff Thursday afternoon, and was given medication for his pre-existing medical conditions.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into the man’s death.

Per the Sandra Bland Act, the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the death and will also be conducting an investigation. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified.