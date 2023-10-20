Edgewood ISD task force recommends campus closures

San Antonio – On Thursday, the Edgewood ISD community attended the first of three Rethink & Redesign public meetings, hearing the recommendations made by a special task force that will lead to the closure of some campuses.

About 100 community members attended the meeting at Kennedy High School.

The district faces several challenges, including declining enrollment and competition by nearly 60 charter schools in the radius for students.

Superintendent Eduardo Hernandez said tough choices will need to be made for the district’s future.

“We had to do a deficit budget this year just to give raises and keep up with insurance costs,” he said.

A task force assigned by the school board made 11 recommendations that could impact around 10 campuses over the next few years.

Their list is still in draft form, and some recommendations could overlap, so it is difficult to say how many schools would be closed.

The district is set to host two more community meetings:

Oct. 20, 2023, at the Fine Arts Academy Theater

Oct. 23, 2023, at the Memorial High School Auditorium

The task force will then take any public ideas back to complete a final recommendation for the school board to consider in mid-November.