‘Married at First Sight’ casting in Austin

AUSTIN – Looking to get married?

The reality TV show “Married at First Sight” is casting in the Austin area.

The Lifetime Network show, which is currently airing its 17th season, pairs strangers, sight unseen to legally marry.

The casting application lists some upcoming dates — one as soon as Nov. 29 — but it’s unclear if the dates would be for interviewing or for shooting the actual show footage.

The casting questionnaire includes biographical data questions as well as questions about personal preferences for a potential spouse.

Applicants must upload a full-body photo as well as a video.