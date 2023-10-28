79º
Driver flees T-bone crash along Highway 151; man taken to hospital

When found, suspect will be charged with failure to stop and render aid-moving

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a truck that struck an SUV as it was turning onto Highway 151 on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened at 11:20 p.m. Friday at Wiseman Boulevard and Highway 151.

Police said a 27-year-old man driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson was turning left from eastbound Wiseman Boulevard to Highway 151 when his car was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Wiseman.

The Silverado disregarded the red light and struck the Tucson on its passenger’s side. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene without rendering aid to the other driver, police said.

The driver of the Tucson suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

When found, the driver of the Silverado will be charged with failure to stop and render aid-moving.

