Here’s what to look for when buying baby monitors, nanny cams

Baby monitors and nanny cans can help give parents peace of mind because they can get a glimpse of what’s going on when they can’t keep close watch.

But because there are so many different types and brands on the market, it’s helpful to know what to look for.

“Even though my nanny was background checked and vetted, we still got a nanny cam just to keep an eye on what’s going on,” said Consumer Reports Home Editor Daniel Wroclawski.

Consumer Reports has more than 70 home security cameras, or nanny cams, and more than a dozen baby monitors in its ratings. So, what’s the difference?

“The big difference between nanny cams and baby monitors is that most baby monitors actually don’t connect to the internet and don’t record footage. You’ll just be able to view a live feed of your baby,” Wroclawski said.

You view that feed on the display unit that comes with most models. One big security benefit to that is that the video feed stays local and is less likely to get hacked, although that’s rare.

Here are the important features to look for in a baby monitor:

HD screen resolution

Two-way talk

Optional additional cameras

Temperature sensors

Sound lights that turn on when the baby cries

Infrared function that lets you watch your baby in the dark

Consumer Reports recommends these baby monitors:

Eufy Spaceview Baby Monitor for about $169

VTech VM5254 Baby Monitor for about $79

If you want to check the feed while you’re away from home, Wroclawski said you’ll want a nanny cam with these specific features:

Pan and tilt: That’s the ability to remotely move the camera around and change its view

Local video storage: This way you don’t have to pay for a subscription

Loud noise detection: Even if the camera doesn’t see something, it’ll still record

Monitoring or activity zones: This lets you highlight different parts of a room to keep an eye on

Two nanny cams Consumer Reports recommends that have two-way audio: