‘Just hope it stops’: Neighbors say deadly shooting is part of increased gun violence in neighborhood

Two people killed, three others hospitalized after Saturday shooting.

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors on the West Side had a frightening night on Saturday, with red and white police lights washing over their street.

San Antonio police spent the night investigating after a house party in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue ended in a shootout. Two people died and three others were hurt.

The gunfire is a sound Carol and Daniel Hernandez are getting too familiar with.

“It was peaceful and quiet and people could go up and down with no worries and stuff, but lately, everything’s been going downhill,” said Daniel Hernandez.

The violence unfolded blocks away from a police station.

“It’s just scary,” said Carol Hernandez. “It’s unfortunate people die.”

The Hernandez family said this is just one of the incidents that have disrupted their quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

“It’s worrisome,” said Carol Hernandez. “But the neighborhood — we’re all pretty good about keeping an eye out for each other. We do the best we can.”

They say people in power need to step up to save lives.

“The laws have to change, I guess, because a lot of people are just out of control with the guns,” said Carol.

“Just hope it stops,” said Daniel.

