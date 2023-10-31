BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Zoey Marie Ramos, 13, was last seen at around 1:29 pm. on Oct. 17.
She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and red highlights in her hair.
Zoey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or send an email to missingpersons@bexar.org.