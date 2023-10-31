59º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Zoey Marie Ramos has been missing since Oct. 17

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: BCSO
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zoey Marie Ramos, 13, who was last seen on Oct. 17. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Zoey Marie Ramos, 13, was last seen at around 1:29 pm. on Oct. 17.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and red highlights in her hair.

Zoey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or send an email to missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email