BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Zoey Marie Ramos, 13, who was last seen on Oct. 17.

Zoey Marie Ramos, 13, was last seen at around 1:29 pm. on Oct. 17.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and red highlights in her hair.

Zoey was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or send an email to missingpersons@bexar.org.