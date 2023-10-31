Bulverde Area Humane Society hosts trick-or-treat event for adoptable dogs and cats

BULVERDE – Kids aren’t the only ones enjoying the extra treats this time of the year.

More than 100 dogs and cats at the Bulverde Area Humane Society got their bags filled with goodies at the third annual Dog and Cat Trick or Treat event on Saturday.

The event is the nonprofit organization’s yearly opportunity to get their treats for the whole year.

The Humane Society wants the community to know that their animals have already written their Christmas lists this year.

“A warm home” is at the top of each list, but stocking stuffers like garbage bags and paper towels are always welcome.

For more information on donating, click here.