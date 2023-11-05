78º
Soldier killed in non-combat-related incident in Qatar identified as Texas man

The U.S. Dept. of Defense said Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios died Nov. 3

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A soldier killed in a non-combat-related incident in Qatar late last week was identified as a Texas man, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Staff Sgt. Felix A. Berrios, 33, died Nov. 3 at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of his death.

Berrios, from Houston, was assigned to the 25th Signal Battalion, 160th Signal Brigade, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) at the Qatar base, Army officials said.

Further details are limited at this time.

