Man leads officers on chase in stolen vehicle after striking 2 patrol units, injuring 1 officer, NBPD says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man is behind bars after he led police in a chase through multiple cities just moments after striking two patrol units and injuring an officer, according to New Braunfels police.

NBPD was first dispatched to the Tex Best Travel Center in the 2700 block of I-35 for reports of a man sleeping in a Toyota Corolla.

Officers discovered that the car was reported stolen out of San Antonio and made contact with the driver.

After a brief conversation with officers, the man turned on his engine and struck two patrol units, injuring one officer in the process, before fleeing, NBPD said.

The man then led officers in pursuit along the highway and turned around in San Marcos, continuing through New Braunfels.

NBPD deployed spike strips in Schertz, deflating the suspect vehicle and ending the pursuit.

The driver, 41-year-old Nathaniel Moreland, was taken into custody without further incident, said NBPD.

He was booked into the Comal County Jail on charges of assault on a public servant, evading arrest in a vehicle, two counts of accident involving damage to a vehicle (over $200), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said a small amount of methamphetamine was found following his arrest.

Additional charges may be pending.