Brackenridge High School student detained after weapon found in vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A Brackenridge High School student was detained after San Antonio Independent School District police found a weapon in the student’s vehicle that was parked on campus, according to officials.

Principal Noemi Davila sent a letter to families of students on Friday afternoon, alerting them of the incident.

A tip was received through the high school’s anonymous tip line that a student may have brought a weapon to school, according to Davila.

School administration and SAISD police found the weapon inside the student’s vehicle in the parking lot and secured it. The student was later detained and is no longer on campus.

“We take this type of incident very seriously and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” Davila said in the letter.

It’s unknown if the student will face any criminal charges. KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for further information and we are still waiting to hear back.

The school was not placed on lockdown and the weapon was found quickly, according to Davila.

In the letter, Davila urged parents to remind their kids of items they shouldn’t bring to campus “to help ensure the safety of all students.”

“Student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools, and we want to keep families informed of situations as soon as we are able. We thank you for your support and understanding,” the letter reads.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.