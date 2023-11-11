Family affected by heart disease to spread awareness at annual American Heart Association event

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people will gather Saturday for the American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Walk to honor survivors, remember those who lost their lives and raise lifesaving funds.

The Sandefer family shared their journey and are bringing awareness to congenital heart defects.

Amanda and Ryan Sandefer in 2014 were filled with excitement and joy after learning they were having twins. But everything changed after an ultrasound appointment.

“At our 20 week ultrasound is when they discovered that our baby boy, Eli, had what was suspected to be a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic right heart syndrome. Essentially, the right ventricle severely underdeveloped. In his case, it was almost nonexistent,” Amanda Sandefer said.

The family began to navigate their journey and found different resources.

“He’s had two of the three planned open surgeries. We’ve been able to put off the third one for a while, which is great,” Sandefer said.

After several doctor appointments and surgeries, Eli, now 8, is growing, learning and laughing.

“He is incredibly intelligent and caring and empathetic and funny and goofy,” Sandefer said.

The family is spreading awareness about AHA’s resources by participating in the 30th annual even on Saturday.

“They have educated me in what they do for congenital heart defect awareness, which is really promising. And I love the idea that the funds that are raised stay local because there are so many families in this area that are affected by congenital heart defects,” Sandefer said.

Every walker who joins and every dollar donated means more research and programs for the San Antonio community.

“We invest in critical cutting-edge research. We do CPR trainings for employees, organizations, schools,” said Kacey Danley, Senior Director of Development at the American Heart Association of San Antonio .

The event takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The Sandefer family invites the community to take part in the event and has a message for other families.

“There is a community of other heart families that I can say and I can speak for them that they are there to help,” Sandefer said.