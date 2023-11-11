Former NFL player among 6 people killed in downtown Houston crash

(Brett Carlsen, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) walks off the field after being shaken up during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

HOUSTON – A major two-vehicle crash in downtown Houston left six people dead and several others hospitalized, according to the Houston Police Department.

Among the six people killed is a former NFL player, KSAT’s sister station, KPRC, reports.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., Saturday, in the 2000 block of Fannin Street.

A black Chrysler was heading southbound on Fannin when it crashed with a black Acura SUV traveling east on Pierce Street, KPRC reports.

Six people were killed in the crash — five men and one woman — according to police. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others died at the hospital, KPRC reports.

One of the six people killed was former NFL player and Raiders first-round draft pick D.J. Hayden, an NFL source told KPRC. Hayden was also a former University of Houston cornerback and played in the NFL for nine seasons, beginning in 2013.

HOUSTON - OCTOBER 27: D.J. Hayden #2 of the Houston Cougars scores on a 101 yard interception against the UTEP Miners at Robertson Stadium on October 27, 2012 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 45-35. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2012 Bob Levey)

The other victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Two others were taken to the hospital, and one of them has serious injuries, police said.

Authorities temporarily closed down the crash scene for further investigation. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.