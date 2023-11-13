Burglar rolls bike patrol; 10 bikes stolen from San Antonio Park Police

San Antonio – A thief took San Antonio Park Police for a ride last week and stole 10 police bicycles from a storage room at Brackenridge Park.

On the morning of Nov. 6, an SAPD officer was doing a routine check of the San Antonio Park Police bike storage by the park parking garage on Avenue B, when he found a three-foot section of fencing by the storage area cut, folded over and tied, according to a San Antonio Police report.

An SAPPD officer later found surveillance footage of the suspected thief coming through the cut fence. Police found 10 bikes missing from the storage room, all of which were marked with “Police” emblems.

The report does not mention how the burglar made off with that many bicycles.

Police did not know who the suspected thief was at the time of the report. However, they reported police found a pair of glasses with a black frame and yellow lenses on the ground outside the storage area, as well as a black flashlight.

The suspected thief faces a possible felony burglary charge, according to the report.