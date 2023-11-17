Construction underway for new 4-story tower at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills

This is a rendering of a new four-story tower at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills that is expected to open in early 2025. Courtesy: CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

SAN ANTONIO – A new four-story tower is under construction on the campus of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills in far west Bexar County.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System officials announced on Thursday that the 164,000-square-foot tower will expand obstetric, neonatal and adult intensive care services. The tower will accommodate 30 new private post-partum rooms, a newborn nursery, a new obstetrics emergency room unit equipped with private rooms, 44 new adult intensive care beds, 20 neonatal intensive care beds and an expanded pharmacy.

The new tower is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Plans are also in place for construction to start on a fourth medical plaza in 2024 that will include an ambulatory surgical center, additional physician offices and other outpatient services to the area and will sit just across from the hospital’s main entrance.

“We are excited for these incredible new additions to our hospital campus,” said Patricia Burns, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Westover Hills. “The west side of San Antonio has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years. As new families move here and families grow, we want CHRISTUS to be their preferred health partner from birthing services to pediatric and adult care. This expansion will allow us to better meet the health care needs of an entire family and keep care close to where our patients live.”

Officials also said that construction is nearly complete on a newly expanded emergency department at the hospital. The entire project will be done in January 2024 and consists of 16 additional private treatment rooms, seven fast-track bays to treat less emergent cases more effectively, as well as CT, X-ray, and lab services within the department.