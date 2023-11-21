Driver crashes into fence after leading officers on high-speed vehicle chase, Castle Hills police says

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A 45-year-old man has been arrested after he led officers on a vehicle chase and then crashed his jeep into a fence early Tuesday morning, Castle Hills Police said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Evening Way Drive and Rhinestone Drive.

According to police, Castle Hills officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle and then began chasing the driver at speeds of up to 90 mph on Loop 410 and Interstate 35. That’s when, police say, the man drove to the Northeast Side where, for roughly 20 minutes, he drove around in circles around Starlight Terrace, Randolph Boulevard, Crestway Drive and Sherri Ann Road.

Police said the man eventually turned onto Evening Way Drive and then went off the road, crashing down into an alley between the neighborhood and a nearby storage facility. The jeep then crashed into a fence. There were no reported injuries.

CHPD said the man was detained by officers on suspicion of DWI and evading arrest. The man was not identified.