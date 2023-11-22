Addressing crime in Alamo Ranch: BCSO discusses safety with neighbors on NW Side

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department held a crime and safety presentation Tuesday night to discuss ongoing concerns from the Alamo Ranch community.

Alamo Ranch, Texas – Jordan Wagner, president of the Alamo Ranch Community Association, said she feels relief with a renewed sense of safety after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office held its first crime presentation for the Alamo Ranch neighborhood.

“That’s exactly what we want,” Wagner said. “If we can get it to happen past the holidays, that would be great.”

BCSO discussed safety with neighbors on the Northwest Side, focusing specifically on crime prevention and safety efforts in the Alamo Ranch area. This comes just one week after KSAT 12′s second Know My Neighborhood series installment.

In the Alamo Ranch episode, KSAT 12 focused on Alamo Ranch, addressing issues like a lack of BCSO deputies and increased car break-ins.

“It shined a light, and it can’t be ignored anymore,” Wagner said.

Just one day after that episode aired, BCSO posted on social media that its Mobile Command vehicle would be parked in the Alamo Ranch area. This vehicle acts as a mobile substation for deputies. It was stationed at the H-E-B on Alamo Ranch Parkway as of Tuesday night.

Neighbors like Susan Foster said this is a touchpoint for the community that couldn’t have come soon enough.

“We’re concerned about security,” Foster said. “I think they’re really on top of things and that we’re really going to be taken care of here.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the meeting on Tuesday night was the first of many neighborhood meetings to come. At the meeting, deputies announced that the Alamo Ranch area would be a part of a new BCSO response district. That would include two more deputies circulating the community and even a substation for the sheriff’s office by the end of next summer.

While some details still need to be decided, Foster said she can’t wait.

“They’re dividing us up so there won’t be so many of us for the sheriffs, and I was really pleased to see that,” Foster said.

Deputies also addressed crime concerns around the holidays. They recommend the following if you’re traveling out of town:

Stop receiving packages at your home address.

Ask a friend to pick up mail or newspaper deliveries.

Leave some lights on to deceive potential burglars.

Ask a neighbor to park their spare car in your driveway.

Call BCSO’s non-emergency number and ask them to drive by your home while away.

BCSO said community members can report criminal activity by calling 210-335-6000, going to the mobile command vehicle in person, or emailing BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.