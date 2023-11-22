BCSO: Robbery suspect damaged man’s home before pouring detergent on him, causing burn to eyes

Kaley Renae Medina was charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman was arrested after Bexar County deputies say she damaged a man’s home, stole from him and poured laundry detergent on him, causing a chemical burn to his eyes.

Kaley Renae Medina was charged with robbery in the incident that happened on Tuesday on the North Side, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

The man, 61, told deputies that he had met Medina on a dating website four weeks ago, and she showed up at his house unannounced at 2:30 a.m., an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Soon after, she asked him for $2,000 and the man told her “he didn’t have that kind of money,” the affidavit states.

The man told deputies that Medina became angry and started to destroy his TV, entertainment center, custom painting and several walls. She then allegedly poured laundry detergent on his head and it dripped into his eyes.

The man said he was in pain and couldn’t see, but he was able to crawl outside his home and yell for help.

He was taken to a hospital for a chemical burn to his eyes. He also had cuts on his legs from crawling.

The affidavit states Medina fled and the man’s passport ID, Apple phone, surveillance camera and Dyson hair dryer were missing from his home.

She was charged Tuesday afternoon and was later taken into custody. Her bond is set at $20,000.

