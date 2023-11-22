Man arrested following robbery at bank on Northeast Side, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of robbing a bank with a sign that read “I have a gun” and “I have nothing left to live for” has been arrested.

Michael Anthony Campos Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Campos went to the Bank of America on Nacogdoches Road on Nov. 8 and presented the sign, which also read “This is a robbery.”

Campos then spoke to an employee and told her to give him all the money from the top drawer and to not push the alarm or give him a tracking device, the affidavit states.

The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The affidavit states that his face was captured on surveillance video, and it matched pictures and videos taken from pawn shops. His distinct tattoos and facial features also helped identify him, investigators said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Saturday.

Records show he was previously sentenced in an aggravated robbery case in 2008. He is also accused in a family assault case from 2021.

