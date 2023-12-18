San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted of distribution of child pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

David Alejandro Bautista, 32, distributed several files showing prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records.

Federal authorities seized 21 electronic devices from Bautista’s home, which contained 15,000 images and more than 8,200 videos containing child sex abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bautista was also ordered to pay $84,000 in restitution; special assessments in the amounts of $100, $5,000 and $35,000; and he must give up his electronic devices.

“This lengthy two-decade prison sentence reflects the horrendous damage that has been caused and furthered by the defendant’s actions,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners for their critical investigation. Together, we will continue to track down and prosecute offenders in the interest of protecting innocent children and keeping our communities safe.”