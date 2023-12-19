Man hospitalized after cutting; police search for suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being cut in the face during an altercation on the city’s far West Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, not far from both Military Drive and Highway 90.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim, a man in his 40s, with a cut to his face. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said at this time, they don’t have much to go off of. They are now trying to get more information from the victim at the hospital. The male suspect in the attack fled before officers arrived. He has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive is not currently known.