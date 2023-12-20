City of San Antonio releases its winter holiday schedule of services

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays.

City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

City services will operate as follows:

Public Safety

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be available on Dec. 24 and 26 – 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 pm, and until 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by asking for an agent when prompted. The Call Center will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 except for emergency concerns related to animals and traffic malfunctions from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) will be closed.

Homeless Outreach and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will operate a limited crew Dec. 27 – 29 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The hotline will not operate Dec. 24 – 26, 30 – 31 and Jan. 1.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy holiday free parking on Got Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1 at City-operated parking lots, garages, and on-street meters. Tuesday, Dec. 26, will only be an on-street meter holiday (Tuesday’s holiday parking does not apply to City-operated garages and lots).

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Collections for garbage, recycling, and organics for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 will move collections dates for the following day. Monday collections will be completed, Tuesday collections will be completed Wednesday, Wednesday collections will be completed Thursday, Thursday collections will be completed Friday, and Friday collections will be completed Saturday.

Dead animal collection will not be on duty Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. They will be on duty Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 - 31.

Curbside Brush collection will not operate.

Bitters Brush Recycling location at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. It will be open Dec. 26 - 31.

Bulky Waste drop-off centers (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. They will be open Dec. 24 and 27 - 31.

Household Hazardous Waste site (Culebra) will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. It will be open Dec. 24 and 27 - 31.

Solid Waste Management Customer Service Call Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Mixed Schedule

La Villita and Market Square will be open Dec. 26 – 31 but will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central library will be open Dec. 27 – 30 but will be closed Dec. 24 – 26 and Jan. 1.

Alamodome box office will be open Dec. 24, 27, 29 and 30 but will be closed Dec. 25, 26, 28 and Jan. 1.

Spanish Governor’s Palace will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. It will be open on Dec. 24, and 26 – 31.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31, regular hours on Winter Holidays (weekdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., weekends 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.) It will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Centro de Artes Gallery will be open Dec. 27 – 30 but will be closed Dec. 24 – 26 and Dec. 31 – Feb. 8.

Child Care Services administrative offices will be open Dec. 26 – 29 with limited staff. The offices will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.

Park and Recreation Community Centers and Adult & Senior Centers will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26 – 29. Community Centers will offer Winter Holiday camps Dec. 18 - Jan. 5. (pre-registration, based on school schedules.)

Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26-29.

Lincoln Community Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26-30.

San Antonio Natatorium will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26-30.

Barrera Community Fitness Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26 – 29.

McFarlin Tennis Center will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 26 – 31. Fairchild Tennis Center will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 but will be open Dec. 27 – 30.

Fitness and Park classes not offered on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1. For a list of classes visit SAParksandRec.com

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Open

City parks and trails

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

Facilities & Administrative Offices: Closed