Man who police said was killed by his uncle during argument identified

Barry Moore, 59, has been charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting his nephew during a dispute on Tuesday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Barry Moore, 59, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said Moore called 911 and said he shot a family member.

Officers arrived at the home in the 1700 block of Laven Drive and found his nephew, 43, with a gunshot wound to his torso in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Kian Johnson.

A preliminary report from SAPD states there was a physical altercation between the men before Moore opened fire.

Moore was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

There was one other adult inside the home when the shooting happened outside, and that person was not hurt.

Details about the dispute are unknown at this time.