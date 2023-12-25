58º
Beyonce’s childhood home goes up in flames on Christmas

Family who lived there was not injured

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Beyonce’s childhood home went up in flames early Christmas morning.

According to multiple reports, the fire started at about 2 a.m. in the home in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street near the Third Ward.

The couple living in the home with their two small children all made it out safely before the Houston Fire Department arrived, KPRC reported.

According to KTRK, the home is considered an iconic landmark to Beyoncé fans even though the Knowles family moved out decades ago.

HFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

