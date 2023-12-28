Man hospitalized with life-threatening injury after drive-by shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting west of downtown that left one man injured.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Leal Street, near North Colorado Street, on Wednesday night.

Police said someone in a small white vehicle drove up to a group of people and began shooting, hitting a 25-year-old man.

The man was shot under his right armpit and had life-threatening injuries, according to officers. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled after the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

SAPD said it received three shooting calls within 10 minutes on Wednesday night. It’s unclear if they are related.