Google’s top New Year’s resolution trends and what you can do to keep yours going

SAN ANTONIO – 2024 is here and many people are working to be consistent with their New Year’s resolution.

Google says the four biggest trends they’re seeing for New Year’s resolutions this year include searches on health, saving money, travel and sustainability.

“We look at aggregate, anonymized data across searches worldwide and in the United States so we can see what’s top of mind for folks, that percent increase of searches year over year,” said Sarah Armstrong, a Google Trends expert.

Here is a break down of the top New Year’s resolution trend’s, according to Google:

Health Trends:

When it comes to health trends, google says some of the top searches for 2024 include

Gym memberships

Meal preparation

Healthy meal ideas

Dry January

Saving Money Trends:

When it comes to saving money trends, Google says some of the top searches for 2024 include:

Ways to save on groceries, rent

Personal finance apps

Books on personal finance

Travel Trends:

When it comes to travel trends, Google says some of the top searches for 2024 are on travel gifts and travel credit cards.

“Travel gifts are trending. Maybe folks in their lives are traveling and the best travel credit cards are trending. So again, trying to save money and maybe use points instead of coming straight out of your wallet,” said Armstrong.

Sustainability Trends:

When it comes to sustainability trends, Google says the top searches are eco-friendly products, sustainable engagement rings and sustainable fashion.

And when it comes to keeping your New Year’s resolution going, Google turns to their app, Bard to help.

Bard is a new generative AI tool that can help people keep their resolutions. It works by creating plans for whatever your goal is, whether that’s saving money or creating a workout schedule.