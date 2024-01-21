40º
SAPD working major accident on Interstate 35; southbound lanes of highway closed

Extent of the accident is currently unknown

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAPD working an accident Saturday night that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of I-35 south near AT&T Center Parkway were closed late Saturday due to a major accident, according to San Antonio police.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, SAPD was working the scene of an accident, which they said closed all southbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic was being diverted off the highway and to the access road, police said.

The extent of the accident is currently unknown. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

