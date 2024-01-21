SAPD working major accident on Interstate 35; southbound lanes of highway closed

SAPD working an accident Saturday night that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35.

SAN ANTONIO – The main lanes of I-35 south near AT&T Center Parkway were closed late Saturday due to a major accident, according to San Antonio police.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, SAPD was working the scene of an accident, which they said closed all southbound lanes of the highway.

Please avoid I-35 southbound at AT&T Center Parkway, as police is working a major accident. All main lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to the access road. We will advise once lanes reopen. pic.twitter.com/i3RTWkL6lh — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 21, 2024

Traffic was being diverted off the highway and to the access road, police said.

The extent of the accident is currently unknown. We will update this story as more information becomes available.