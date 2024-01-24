San Antonio nonprofit has new safe outdoor place for kids to play

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit that helps families who have children with special healthcare needs is celebrating a new outdoor space.

Any Baby Can celebrated its new playground at their campus on Howard Street and West Euclid Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The safe space for children was possible thanks to the Rotary Club of San Antonio. This is part of their service project called Kingdom for Kids.

Any Baby Can serves families with children and youth facing serious health or developmental challenges.

Last year, the nonprofit saw almost 10,000 people come through their doors.

“It’s a huge blessing to our families because it is ADA accessible. Any child can play in this playground. It’s a huge makeover of what we had in the past when everything shut down during the pandemic. We had a lot of families at home and now we have an amazing place for them to belong,” said Elyse Bernal, CEO of Any Baby Can.

The nonprofit also provides grief counseling and financial support to families.

If you want to get involved, Any Baby Can will be hosting their 2024 Walk for Autism on April 20, 2024 at Palo Alto College.

All the money from this event will go back to the different services they provide.