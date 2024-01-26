Driver flees on foot after crashing vehicle into man, woman and fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say crashed into two people and then fled their vehicle on foot late Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Elm Street, not far from McCullough Avenue and Interstate 37, just east of downtown.

According to police, a man and a woman were standing on a sidewalk when the driver of a black sedan came around a corner and hit both of them.

Police said the driver continued down the road before finally crashing into a nearby fence. That person then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. They have not been found.

The man and woman were both taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.