2 construction projects set to bring closures to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio said the first of two construction projects will soon be underway downtown.

One block of Dolorosa Street between Santa Rosa Street and Laredo Street will be reduced to one lane due to duct bank installation, a public works press release said. The lane closures will start at 9 a.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. daily over the next two weeks.

Lanes should be reopened in full on Feb. 9., the press release said.

The second construction project, set to begin Feb. 5, is expected to take up more space.

Two blocks of Santa Rosa Street between Dolorosa Street and Houston Street will be closed for water line work, city officials said.

The city noted that the intersections of Santa Rosa and Dolorosa (eastbound), Santa Rosa and Commerce (westbound), and Santa Rosa and Houston (westbound and eastbound), as well as access to businesses, residences, and the Farmers Market parking garage will all remain open after the project begins.

Officers will be at the site maintaining traffic control. Officials said the blocks are expected to be reopened fully on Feb. 18.