MLK March will not be rescheduled this year, San Antonio city officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 MLK March will not be rescheduled this year after it was canceled due to freezing temperatures on Jan. 15.

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation. It returned to an in-person event in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the celebration to go virtual.

The theme for this year was “Yesterday’s Dream, Today’s Vision, Tomorrow’s Reality!” The march started in 1968 by Dr. Rev. Raymond Callies.

“We greatly appreciate the San Antonio community’s desire to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King this year and every year,” said Dwayne Robinson, chair for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. “We will keep our community and partners informed about future opportunities to come together and do so.”