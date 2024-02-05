Man shot twice in stomach during altercation on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a homeless man was shot on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around midnight to the 5400 block of Evers Road, not far from Wurzbach Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and a woman in their 30s were staying in a tent behind a shopping center when a man approached them. That’s when, police say, after a brief confrontation, the man was shot twice in the stomach. The woman was not hurt in the shooting.

Police said the shooter fled on foot and has not been found. The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.