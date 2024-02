A woman’s body was found on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Apache Creek in the 300 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found floating in a West Side creek.

San Antonio police said officers found the woman’s body at around 2 p.m. Tuesday in Apache Creek in the 300 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive.

The woman’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Her name and age are also unknown.

The medical examiner will conduct a death investigation, according to SAPD.