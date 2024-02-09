Arrest made after 9-month-old girl dies from ‘high impact injury,’ SAPD says

Mark Anthony Chavez is charged with injury to a child-reckless-omission, a second-degree felony, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he caused the death of a 9-month-old girl last summer.

Chavez said the injuries that led to the death of Isabella Chavez were accidental. Doctors said they were the result of abuse.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Chavez told investigators he was watching the infant on June 21 when the baby fell backward on the chaise section of a sofa and hit her head on a windowsill.

Chavez and a witness said they gave the baby a bottle and then she vomited.

The following day, Chavez said he was watching the baby when she fell again, the affidavit states.

He told police the baby was standing over a toy with her hands on the ground when her arms buckled, and she fell head-first into a metal lock on the toy.

He said her head was red and she whined and cried after the fall, the affidavit states. That evening, the baby stopped breathing and was “tightening up,” the affidavit states.

He eventually called 911 around 7 p.m. and paramedics took the baby to the hospital. Upon arrival, the baby was unresponsive and later pronounced dead, police said.

A doctor said the baby suffered a “high impact injury” that was likely the result of abuse, the affidavit states. Police said Chavez recklessly caused serious bodily injury that resulted in Isabella’s death.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday.

He was booked into the jail on Friday with a bond amount of $150,000.