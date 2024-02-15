Man who killed teen at graduation party in 2022 sentenced 25 years per a plea deal

Manuel Howard Hernandez was charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man accused of killing a 19-year-old at a Northwest Side graduation party in June 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison per a plea deal on Thursday.

Manuel Hernandez pleaded no contest to murder for the fatal shooting of Joshua Palma.

Hernandez shot Palma after the two bumped into each other and began arguing at a party at a home in the 7400 block of Rimhurst Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

A witness to the shooting told police they saw Hernandez holding a gun after the shooting.

The arrest of Hernandez didn’t happen until more than three months after Palma was killed.

Hernandez was sentenced in the 437th District Court and must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.