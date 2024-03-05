81º
Donny Osmond to bring his Las Vegas show to San Antonio in August

Osmond is scheduled to perform at the Tobin Center on Aug. 1

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Donny Osmond will bring is Las Vegas show to San Antonio in August. (Christie Goodwin, Christie Goodwin via Tobin Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary performer Donny Osmond is bringing his Las Vegas show to San Antonio.

Ticket pre-sale starts March 6 with general tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. on March 8 online, by phone at 210-223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

One dollar from each ticket sale will go to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Osmond and his show have been named “Best Show,” “Best Performer,” “Best Resident Headliner,” and “Best Production,” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 90-minute show will feature musical performances including a Broadway-style production of “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” his classic hit from Disney’s “Mulan.”

He will also share stories and memories from his career and will even take requests from the audience.

