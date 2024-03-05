Hot Wheels’ ‘Monster Trucks Live Glow Party’ coming to San Antonio this summer

Hot Wheels’ “Monster Trucks Live Glow Party” will be in San Antonio this summer.

SAN ANTONIO – Hot Wheels’ “Monster Trucks Live Glow Party” will roll into San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center this summer.

The tour will have shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at FrostBankCenter.com. For information on presale access, sign up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Family Shows” genre.

The family-friendly event includes popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Gunkster. Firetruck HW 5-Alarm will be introduced in the event.

The glow-in-the-dark performance will also include lasers, dancing and giveaways.

