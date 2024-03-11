Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony bring ‘Legends of Hip Hop’ concert to San Antonio

Ice Cube will perform with other 90's hip-hip artists during the "Legends of Hip Hop" tour.

SAN ANTONIO – Some 90′s icons are bringing old-school hip hop to San Antonio this summer.

“The Legends of Hip Hop” Concert Tour starring Ice Cube will stop at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 3.

Recommended Videos

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40, Juvenile, Amanda Perez, and N2 Deep will also perform their biggest 90′s hits during the collaborative concert.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Hip Hop” genre.

Ice Cube will perform with other 90's hip-hip artists during the "Legends of Hip Hop" tour. (Frost Bank Center/Spurs Sports and Entertainment)

The following is background on each artist provided by the tour promoters:

Ice Cube, Born O’shea Jackson and from Compton is no doubt a rap pioneer, legendary lyricist, movie star, director, and media mogul. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A. in 2016. His songs are iconic and include a vast catalogue of music including “It Was a Good Day,” “Check Yo Self,” “You Can Do it,” “Friday,” to name a few. In 2022, he said the San Antonio crowd was passionate and welcomed him and all the artists in a huge way and that he is really looking forward to being back again this summer.

Bone Thugs-N Harmony is an American Hip Hop Group composed of rappers, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. Formed in 1991 in Cleveland, Ohio, the group has had a string of hits, and their songs remain classic today including “The Crossroads,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “1st of the Month” to name a few.

E-40, known as the Ambassador of the Bay, is a Northern California rap star who broke into the national scene with the single “Tell Me Where to Go” which was produced by Lil Jon. His other big songs include “You and Dat,” “Captain Save a Hoe” and “Sprinkle Me” are just a few that he will perform at the concert.

Juvenile, known as “Juvee the Great” is a Southern born rapper who is best known for his music with Birdman’s Cash Money Records in the late 1990′s and early 2000′s. His biggest hits include “Back that Azz Up,” “Slow Motion” and “Ha” all of which he will perform amongst many others.

Amanda Perez is a Mexican R&B/Rapper from Fort Wayne, Indiana. She has always had a love and appreciation for her strong Texas following and will perform such hits including “Angel,” I Pray” and “Candy Kisses.” She said it’s been too long since she was in San Antonio and can’t wait to be back this summer.

N2 Deep is an American Chicano rap duo formed in Vallejo CA in 1989 with original members Jame’s “Jay Tee” Trujillo and Timothy “TL” Lyon. In 1992 the duo scored with a huge song called “Back to The Hotel” that for many has become a party anthem. It was a song about how crazy times were growing up and the many memories that young people never let go of from the past. All part of that trip down memory lane. Other popular N2 Deep Songs they will perform are “High Sidin,” “Toss Up,” and “The Weekend.”